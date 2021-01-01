The Lucky Brand Baley 2 bootie will help you tackle the day in style with an ankle height, almond toe, an allover leopard print, and a stacked block heel. Leather upper material. Pull-on wear with V-cut sides. Breathable synthetic lining. Lightly padded footbed provides added comfort. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 12.2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.