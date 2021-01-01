DEVATA Bali Filigree Sterling Silver with Woven Dragon Bone Oval Chain Bracelet Embellished by 18K Gold Accents, Citrine and 8mm Freshwater Cultured

This handcrafted jewelry piece made in Bali offers a refined, elegant style for any ensemble. Size Medium / Bracelet Length 7.2" = Fits 6" - 6.5" Wrist Circumference. Sterling silver chain bracelet with embellished 18K gold accents, citrine, and freshwater cultured pearl. Spring push button lock closure. Approx. 40mm station length x 18mm width. Approx. 8mm pearl. Imported Please note: Due to the unique and natural origin of pearls, slight variations in overtone and quality may occur. These characteristics enhance the beauty of the product and truly make them a one of a kind piece. Sterling silver is a precious metal which may require cleaning from time to time. Please use specialized silver polish cloth to clean your jewelry and store it in the Devata pouch to help minimize tarnishing. Sterling silver, 18K gold, citrine, freshwater cultured pearl