Bali RoManse Multi-Gemstone Wrap Ring - Size 10

Bali RoManse Multi-Gemstone Wrap Ring Showcasing a collection of gems, this handcrafted, mixed-stone design makes styling outfits a breeze. Give it a go with simple t-shirt and such looks, and love how the colors pop. Approx. 15/16"L x 11/16"W x 1/8"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925 and 18K; sterling silver with yellow gold accents; oxidized Handcrafted Made in Indonesia Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate African Amethyst: Pear-shaped, round; 0.46ct Madeira Citrine: Round; 0.81ct Peridot: Oval, round; 0.59ct Swiss Blue Topaz: Square, round; 1.53ct