Bali RoManse Sterling Silver and 18K Popcorn Pattern Hoop Earrings A head-turning take on Balinese silversmithing, this hoop's tantalizing, texture-driven design delivers statement style that's fun to wear and impossible to ignore. Approx. 13/16"L x 1/4"W x 9/16" diameter Stamped .925 and 18K; gold-accented sterling silver; oxidized Pierced with clutch backs Popcorn-pattern/texture metalwork Handcrafted Made in Indonesia