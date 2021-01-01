Balinese Sterling Silver Harmony Ball Necklace

Sterling tendrils and jawan granules bring a Balinese look to a silver globe in this necklace from Sukartini. The petite chime pendant encloses a brass chime and centers a silver chain. Also called angel necklaces and harmony balls Such necklaces are often worn by pregnant women in Bali and also in Mexico. Many wear it as an amulet. Others prefer a long chain that lets the pendant reach to the belly and the delicate sounds are thought to soothe the mother and the baby she is carrying. Some believe it summons a guardian angel thus making it a symbol of loving protection.