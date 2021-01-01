From oscar de la renta

Ball Drop Hoop Twist Earrings

$107.00 on sale
($220.00 save 51%)
In stock
Buy at bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

Description

Oscar de la Renta earrings. Shiny two-tone hardware. For pierced ears. Made in USA.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com