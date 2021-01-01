Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tissot calibre Powermatic 80 COSC (C07.111) automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 9.8 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Ballade Automatic Chronometer Black Dial Mens Watch T108.408.11.057.00.