Keep your feet ultra dry and comfortable in The North Face Ballard III Chelsea Waterproof features a soft knit and premium leather waterproof upper. Combination of waterproof suede and an engineered knit. Simple Chelsea silhouette for great versatility. Waterproof, seam-sealed construction. Blown-rubber sidewall sole and perimeter lugs reduce weight and increase comfort. OrthoLite sockliner offers all-day comfort. Inset IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber lugs for increased traction. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and removable insole. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 11 in Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.