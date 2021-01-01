Ballet Dancer Heartbeat EKG Pulse Ballerina Dancing Girl Premium T-Shirt

This Graphic shows a ballerina ballet dancer on a heartbeat ekg pulseline. Ideal for ballet dancing girl, ballet team and ballet lover, who loves the ballerina dance with ballet shoes and tutu. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion for choreographing in dancing school. Awesome for artistic girl who loves ballet dance and show her dance on a ballet show. Show your acrobatic on the ballet school. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.