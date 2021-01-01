Ballet Dancer | Thespian Ballerina Womens Girls Premium T-Shirt

Elegant ballet's your thing as well as theater then this design is your jam. A sleek design for those who desire to show their appreciation for theater and ballet in elegance. Includes a ballerina in front of a gradient and "Thespian" under her. A great design to display during rehearsals or your workouts while blasting your favorite musical soundtracks. An awesome gift for hardworking ballerinas who just love their theater shows. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.