Commando Ballet One Shoulder Longsleeve Bodysuit in Black. Commando Ballet One Shoulder Longsleeve Bodysuit in Black. 85% nylon 13% elastane 2% cotton. Hand wash cold. Gusset snap button closure. One shoulder styling. Lightweight jersey fabric. Made in USA. CMAN-WS18. KT033. Through innovative design and technical fabrics, commando creates versatile, luxurious pieces that make your wardrobe work harder so that your style can be effortless. From their sleek ballet bodysuits to their best-selling leggings and tights, to the raw-cut underwear that started it all, commando is the go-to brand for seasonless staples that you can build a look around.