Ballistic High Dexterity Glove

DescriptionMen's everyday work gloves with knuckle protection.On the jobsite or on your home project, these men's gloves offer protection when carrying heavy loads. They're made of breathable spandex with TPR knuckle protection and neoprene cuffs. The padded palm reduces vibration from power tools, and the brow wipe gives you a place to dry off some hard-earned sweat. FeaturesBreathable spandex with TPR back-of-finger and knuckle protectionSynthetic suede palm, fingers, and thumb with suregrip reinforcementsReinforced backhand for impact protection without sacrificing dexterityVibration-dampening padded palmNeoprene cuffBrow wipe helps keep sweat out of your eyesCountry of Origin: Imported