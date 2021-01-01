Stainless steel case with a blue (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone sword-shaped hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Cartier calibre 1847 MC automatic movement, containing 23 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown set with a synthetic blue cabochon. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Slide through clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: crown set with a cabochon-shaped synthetic spinel. Ballon Bleu Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Ballon Bleu Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch WSBB0025.