Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black crocodile leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone sword-shaped hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Cartier Calibre 1847 MC Automatic movement, containing 23 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42.1 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Double adjustable fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Ballon Bleu De Cartier Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Automatic Mens Watch WSBB0003.