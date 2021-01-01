Loewe Balloon Anagram Mini Bag in Tan,Cream Anagram jacquard and calfskin leather with gold suede lining and light gold-tone hardware. Made in Spain. Top drawstring closure. One main compartment. Debossed Anagram on side. Shoulder, crossbody or hand carry. Measures approx 5.5W x 7.5H x 4D. Top handle with a 5.5 dropAdjustable shoulder strap with an 18 drop. LOEW-WY453. A710P18X04. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.