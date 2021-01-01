Loewe Balloon Anagram Small Bag in Black Canvas with raw suede lining and polished gold-tone hardware. Made in Spain. Measures approx 9W x 9.25H x 5D. Handle measures approx 16 in length with a 7 drop. Adjustable shoulder strap measures approx 46 in length. Drawstring top closure. Interior slip pocketStylized logo pattern embroidered throughout. Debossed logo detail at side and bottomLeather trim. LOEW-WY431. A710C31X41. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.