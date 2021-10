A button up shirt is a must in any closet, and this beautifully glossy and translucent Chanderi silk blouse is like no other. Turquoise -blue artisanal floral Dori embroidery decorate the luxurious fabric and elevate the feminine look of this garment. Long sleeves gathered at the cuff and trimmed in the same blue are a pretty touch, and you can cinch your waist with the accompanying cord for a different look.