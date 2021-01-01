Baltimore Football Vintage Baltimore Cool BAL MD Pro Fan Premium T-Shirt

Baltimore puple classic footmall retro Maryland fan gear for Baltimore fans, lovers and locals representing or living in Baltimore MD (Maryland) | Sport this at the Baltimore Cheerleader game rally for the cutest Baltimore pro fan gear gameday fashion Football Baltimore BAL Maryland art graphic displays a classic vintage distressed and worn look for a unique Baltimore BAL style | Stylish Baltimore fan gear for major tailgating at Baltimore football or Baltimore baseball game or as walking gear This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.