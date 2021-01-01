Bamboo Charging Station for Multi Device for Phone Tablet Smart Watch Holder Earbuds Dock Charger Organizer with Power Supply 5 Mixed Cables (NO.

Eco friendly and Sturdy: Made of natural bamboo, classic design lasts and goes well with all sorts of interior designs of your home and office; solid build with anti-slip mat, store devices firmly without scratching the surface where it stays. Fashion Creative Design: Magnetic Wide base- allows you to hide all cables and power strips or USB hubs, USB chargers and keep the cables neatly and save space. Suitable for Multi Occasions: This charging station is larger than the other, and is simple and practical with great storage and organizing capabilities. It is ideal for corporate meeting rooms, classrooms, restaurants, hotels and families. Multi-device Organizer: Beebo Beabo bamboo charging station stand can hold up to 8 electronic devices (such as phone, Table, smartwatch, earbudst and more Electronic Devices). What You Get: 1 Bamboo Upgrade Charging Station, 2 Integrated Watch & Earbuds Stand, 5 Charging Cables.