NEST New York Bamboo Liquid Hand Soap, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is:A delicately scented hand soap containing natural plant extracts.What it does:This refreshing liquid hand soap contains natural plant extracts to help clean and nourish the skin while leaving behind a light, uplifting fragrance. Notes: Bamboo, Jasmine, Sparkling Citrus Accents, Fresh Green Accord, Warm Woods.Style: Fresh. Modern. Green.--Size:10 oz/ 300 mLIngredients:Water (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Rice Oil Glycereth-8 Esters, Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids, Olive Oil PEG-8 Esters, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Phyllostachis Bambusoides Juice, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Silk, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylisothiazolinone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamic, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool.