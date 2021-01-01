Trueplex Bamboo Miracle Smooth & Repair Shampoo 10.1 oz.

BAMBOOMIRACLE Smooth & Repair Shampoo; offering ultimate nourishment to your hair, and helping extend the life of BAMBOOMIRACLE Blowout treatments. VEGAN formula! Free of sulfate, paraben and sodium chloride that will leave your hair supple, smooth and soft. Enriched with Bamboo, Baobab and Grape Seed extracts to strengthen, nourish and protect color-treated, dry or damaged hair. Helps eliminate frizz by sealing the cuticle, adding tremendous shine and manageability while extending the life of smoothing treatments and color. Cleanses and soothes the scalp, leaving hair refreshed and hydrated.