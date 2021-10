This sterling silver necklace features a slim chain centered by a bamboo-inspired pendant brightened by diamonds. 32" length; 2" extender; 7/8"W x 1 1/8"L pendant Lobster clasp closure Total diamond weight: 1.05ct. Color: I-J Clarity: I1 Handcrafted Sterling silver/diamond Imported >Diamond Guide With the purchase of this Bamboo Collection item, John Hardy will work with nonprofit 1000 Bamboo Villages to plant 3 bamboo seedlings in Indonesia to