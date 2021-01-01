The North Face Banchee 50 Pack is a lightweight pack for weekend trips. Pack up and hit the trails, the weekend has arrived and it's time for some backpacking. This 50L pack Features a Dyno Lite System for quick back panel adjustments so you're always comfortable hauling the load you've laden yourself with. A boatload of pockets offer spots for just about everything for quick location of snacks to rain gear. Features of The North Face Banchee 50 Pack The Dyno Lite System Features self-equalizing, on-the-fly, adjustable load lifters New full-trampoline back panel for breathability and comfort T6 aluminum frame for superior load control and freedom of movement 8+ pockets Hydration sleeve Lash points Sternum strap with whistle buckle Reflective webbing for visibility FlashDry™ back panel is breathable and dries fast for maximum comfort Stretch side pockets provide on-the-fly water bottle access Two tool keepers Beaver-tail pocket allows you to stash gear outside of the pack for quick access or for drying clothes The patent-pending Dyno Lite System allows you to adjust the back panel on the fly without it adding any weight Fabric Details Body: 70D IronLite nylon Boot: 210D IronLite nylon