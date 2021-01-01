Band Compatible for Apple Watch 38mm 40mm, Genuine Leather Replacement Strap for iWatch Series 6 SE 5 4 3 2 1, Sports & Edition (Camel Band+Rose.

Fit Size: Fits 5.3'-7.7' (130mm-195mm) wrists, it is suitable for both men and women. The watch band has many holes that can be adjusted to fit your size. Material: Made by top Grain Leather, the leather band is soft and durable, giving comfortable touch feeling. It is great quality and will not give any harm to your skin. Adapter: Perfectly connected to the connector of the watch and strap, Stainless Steel Connectors can lock your watch firmly, easily to install and take off. Design: Genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship make you look unique and attractive. Colorful options for different outfits. Applications: It is suitable for working place, family dinner, friends gathering, all kinds of activities and leisure sports.