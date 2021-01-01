Band for Samsung Gear S2 Soft Silicone Sports Style Replacement Strap Work for Samsung Gear S2 Smart Watch SMR720 SMR730 Version Only Dark Gray

Compatible with Samsung Gear S2 SM-R720, SM-R730 models ONLY. Not compatible with Gear S2 Classic SM-R732. Large size: Fits 5.7'-8.1' (145mm-205mm) wrist The watch band is made of high quality materials, Comfortable and Durable The band comes with Lugs on both sides, which lock onto your watch Precisely and Securely Color as pictures. Please understand that due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item Package included: One Watch Band. Smart Watch and other accessories Not Included