24/7 Comfort Apparel Banded Dolman Womens Plus T-Shirt, 3x , White

Add this comfortable plus size dolman-sleeve top from 24/7 Comfort Apparel to your wardrobe for casual days out with friends or just lounging around the house. This stylish tunic top with wide sleeves and a flirtatious round neck will pair well with your favorite pair of jeans and favorite accessories, giving you comfortable but fashionable style every day of the year. Pattern Solid Color Lifestyle Casual Plus Size Materials 95 Percent Rayon 5 Percent Spandex Care Machine Washable Origin- Domestic Fabric Content: 95% Rayon, 5% SpandexFabric Description: KnitCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Made in US