MAJORELLE Bandit Dress in White. - size S (also in M, XL) Self: 90% nylon 10% elastaneLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Sheer mesh overlay. Ruffle trim. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. MALR-WD208. MJD64 R17. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.