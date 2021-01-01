One Teaspoon Best Blue Bandits High Waist Denim Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 32) One Teaspoon Best Blue Bandits High Waist Denim Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 32) 80% cotton 20% recycled cotton. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Front zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Signature rolled hem with button. Shorts measure approx 11.5 in length. ONET-WF160. 24353. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.