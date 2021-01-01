One Teaspoon Bandits Mid Waist Denim Short in Blue. - size 27 (also in 24, 25, 26, 28) One Teaspoon Bandits Mid Waist Denim Short in Blue. - size 27 (also in 24, 25, 26, 28) 80% cotton 20% recycled cotton. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Cuffed hem. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. Imported. ONET-WF136. 23217. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.