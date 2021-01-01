Bang Bang Half Star Diamond Mosaic Open Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver - 8.5 - Also in: 8, 6.5, 7, 9, 5, 6, 7.5, 10, 5.5, 9.5

Inspired by the inner-child within all of us, this open Ring from the LMJ Awakened Soul Collection is bold and eye-catching with its stunning look. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem "Awakened Soul" written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this edgy open ring features a metal star design and a comic inspired geometric \'Bang\' motif encased by crystal, set alongside 1/6 carats of 100% genuine diamonds in flush and plate prong settings. The open ring concept allows you to tighten or loosen the ring for a snug fit.