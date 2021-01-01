First Aid Beauty Banish Dark Spots Bundle 3 piece - $100 Value

Cleanse, exfoliate and reduce the look of dark spots with this bundle from First Aid Beauty. Containing three full-size products, this skin care trio helps to restore a healthy tone and texture without irritating the skin.Banish Dark Spots Bundle includes:Pure Skin Face Cleanser (5 oz.): A soothing face wash with a creamy texture that removes dirt, oil and makeup.Facial Radiance Pads (60 count): An illuminating, gentle exfoliant ideal for all skin types.Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum (1 fl. oz.): A non-irritating, niacinamide-powered serum.Key Ingredients:Allantoin & Aloe Leaf (cleanser): cool inflammation and reinforce your skin's ability to resist environmental triggersLemon Peel and Licorice Root Extracts (pads): target hyperpigmentation Niacinamide (serum): restores healthy tone and texture and helps skin appear more bouncyKey Benefits:Gently cleans and calms skin (cleanser)Encourages a brighter, clearer complexion (pads)Reduces the look of dark spots, sun-spots, hyperpigmentation, discoloration and post-acne marks (serum)