From cleanmate

Bank 10000mAh Flashlight 2 Ports USB Portable Charger Quick Charge Cellphone Tablet DV Bluetooth Player Black ABS

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1,Plastic shell feels comfortable, light weight, black stain-resistant and not easy to scratch and leave traces. 2,The unique and super bright LED torch is very practical for daily life. 3,Double USB ports outputs enable to charge 2 devices at the same time,4 indicator lights for easy viewing of usage at any time. 4,Small size big capacity 10000mAh Thin and super small simple appearance design is portable and beautiful and fashionable 5,Packing list and Service: bank and USB to Micro USB cable. We will provide the most convenient and quick service

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com