Aya Muse Baojin Pant in Black Self: 50% wool 50% polyPocket Lining: 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Elastic waistband with wraparound tie detail. Side welt pockets. Adjustable drawcord at back ankle. AYAF-WP5. AMP2115. About the designer: Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, the term Aya Muse stands for “beautiful inspiration.” Invoking its name as a directive, the label reinvents trends with brazen originality, crafting pieces that are missing from the current market to elevate and empower individual style. Each collection is made exclusively from viscose, rayon, and 100% recycled knitwear before shipping to you with biodegradable packaging and hangtags. Ethical and entirely unique, Aya Muse offers an of-the-moment take on sustainable style.