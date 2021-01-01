The Right To Shower Bar Soap, Joy, 7 oz, Pack of 3

The Right to Shower Joy Bar Soap is crafted to be fair, wholesome and good for all with a sulfate free, paraben free, alcohol free and skin nourishing formula Let our skin nourishing bar soap uplift your body and mind with the scent of Tangerine and Honeysuckle, leaving your skin feeling renewed and refreshed, while you help bring mobile showers and hope to people living on the streets Our products can only be good if they are good for all. We make 100% vegan soap that is NOT tested on animals, and packaged in 100% recycled carton paper The Right to Shower Joy Bar Soap is handmade in small batches in the USA with US & imported ingredients such as sustainably sourced Rainforest Alliance Certified Palm Oil We believe the access to cleanliness is a fundamental human right, so we’ve made a shower soap that can be used as a body soap, hand soap, shampoo, and face wash, by everyone from head to toe