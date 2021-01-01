Hudson Jeans Barbara High Waist Bootcut in Tan. - size 24 (also in 25, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32) Hudson Jeans Barbara High Waist Bootcut in Tan. - size 24 (also in 25, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32) 59% cotton 33% modal 6% poly 2% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Coated stretch denim with subtle sheen finish. 12 at the knee breaks to 16.5 at the leg opening. HUDSON-WJ1176. GWFTBC1H147. Rooted in the legacy of British Cool and liberated by the free spirit of LA, Hudson is a rebel with a cause a brand that redefines the standard every time. Today Hudson is positioned as a global leader in Premium Denim and the mission remains the same as day one; transcend product and inspire people around the world to live out their passions, push life to its fullest, and challenge themselves to be their very best.