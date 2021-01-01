CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbell, Single 15lbs

Enhance your workout routine with the CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbell. This sturdy dumbbell is a premium quality weight that's ideal for home use. Made of solid cast iron with a protective black coating, it features an easy-to-grip handle and encased heads to prevent damage to floors. The ergo designed handle helps to reduce hand fatigue and maximize comfort, while the knurling prevents the dumbbell from slipping during workouts. The Hex shaped dumbbell heads ensure the dumbbell will not roll when set down, avoiding injuries and allowing for easy storage. Dumbbells can be used to exercise all major muscle groups, including arms, chest, back, abs, legs and core. Making them perfect for a full body workout.