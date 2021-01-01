GoFit Barbell Pad, Black

The GoFit® Olympic Barbell Pad provides comfort and protection for your neck and shoulders during Olympic barbell training. Constructed of 15mm high-density foam, this pad helps keep you comfortable and focused on your strength training session. The adjustable, hook and loop closure provides quick and convenient on/off so you won’t waste valuable time adjusting your padding. FEATURES: Barbell pad for comfort and protection 15mm high-density foam construction Nylon, full-covered wrap Adjustable Hook & Loop closure Manufacturer’s 90 Day Warranty Model: GF- GF-BPAD