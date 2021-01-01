BAREPRO GLOW™ HIGHLIGHTER Liquid Highlighter Makeup

Size: 14ml / 0.47ozCleanly formulated for long-wearing luminosity, this face highlighter can be worn three ways for a truly customized glow that lasts up to 16 hours. FOUR RADIANT HIGHLIGHTER SHADESFree, a champagne beige with gold pearl, is the ideal shade to mix with foundation for fair to medium skin tones. Fierce, a copper bronze with gold pearl, is the ideal shade to mix with foundation for tan to deep skin tones. Joy, a pink-peach with gold pearl flips from pink to gold with the light. Whimsy, an iridescent duo-chrome violet flips from pale pink to shocking violet with the light. What it is: LUMINOUS. LIFTING. LASTING. With light-reflecting mineral pearls, this versatile formula provides a natural-looking luminosity when worn as highlighter makeup, and can be mixed into your favorite liquid foundation, tinted moisturizer or skincare products to add a customized level of glow to your entire face. More than just a highlighter, the weightless bi-phase liquid is infused with oat sugar to instantly smooth the appearance of wrinkles, and green lentil extract and bamboo extract to even skin's texture and smooth the appearance of pores. Mineral Lock technology enables this long lasting highlighter to stay on for up to 16 hours. LUMINOUSMineral Luster Pearls suspended in a fluid base reflect light for a natural-looking glow. Why you'll love it: Versatile liquid can be worn as highlighter makeup to accentuate features, or mixed with skincare or liquid foundation to provide an all-over glowClinically shown to last up to 16 hoursContains oat sugar protein to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinklesContains green lentil extract to help even skin texture and reduce the appearance of poresContains bamboo extract to provide a blurring, soft-focus effectFree of sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrance, mineral oil and phthalatesNon-comedogenic highlighter formula will not clog pores or contribute to breakoutsNon-acnegenicDermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-testedNone of our products are tested on animalsWha