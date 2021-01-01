bareMinerals Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20 - Chai

Texture: Creamy liquid Coverage: FullFinish: Naturally matteShade Range: 35 true-to-you shadesAROUND THE CLOCK COVERAGEWe're redefining performance wear with this new liquid mineral foundation that cares while it covers, improving the appearance of skin texture over time* while blurring pores and imperfections. The 24-hour breathable full coverage is powered by Mineral Lock™ Long-Wear Technology that blends mineral pigments with lipids naturally found in skin to lock in transfer-resistant, color-true coverage in 35 carefully calibrated shades. GOOD-FOR-SKIN INGREDIENTSThe luxuriously creamy liquid contains bamboo stem extract for a naturally matte, soft focus finish, while papaya enzymes gently improve skin's texture both immediately and over time. With good-for-skin ingredients that won't clog pores, barePRO® Performance Wear Liquid Foundation is Makeup So Pure And Clean You Can Sleep in It™.FOUNDATION THAT WORKS (AND PLAYS) AS HARD AS YOU DObarePRO® Performance Wear Liquid Foundation provides natural looking full coverage-and so much more. This is heat, humidity, water and sweat-resistant foundation that provides broad spectrum non-chemical SPF 20 / PA++ sun protection, which is essential in preventing premature aging of the skin. FIND YOUR PERFECT SHADE With 35 true-to-you shades you can get flawless, good-for-skin coverage for every tone, every type and every kind of beautiful. To find your perfect mineral makeup match: *VISIT any bareMinerals boutique and get a complimentary foundation shade consultation with a qualified makeup artist, who will find your perfect match-guaranteed. *CALL us at 1.888.795.4747 and let us help you find the perfect foundation formula and shade for your skin. *In an independent clinical trial of 31 women, 100% of participants saw a 36% improvement in skin texture after the first week. AWARDS #1 New Prestige Foundation Launch in the U.S* Beauty Awards - Cosmo - 2018; Makeup: Best Full Coverage Foundation *Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales, January 2017- September 2017 12 Months from May 30, 2019-May 30th 2020. For dark warm skin with a golden hue. Color: Chai