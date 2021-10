The bareMinerals bareSkin Perfecting Veil is a lightweight, illuminating power with reflective particles to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Formulated with a blend of lilac plant stem cells and vitamin C to illuminate your skin, the powder also contains a combination of minerals to regulate your skin tone and absorb any greasy patches. – I.M Directions for use: Apply over your make-up with a powder brush or included puff to add the perfect finishing touch