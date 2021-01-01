bareMinerals bareSkin Serum Concealer 6ml - Light

A silky smooth, complete-coverage concealer and serum in one, bareSkin® Complete Coverage Serum Concealer from bareMinerals provides remarkable coverage to instantly reduce the appearance of dark circles, discoloration and other imperfections. This multitasking concealer features high-definition mineral optics to counteract shadows and give skin a brightened, lustrous finish. Hydrating humectants help nourish the under-eye area, while the silky-smooth texture glides effortlessly over fine lines, leaving skin looking fresh and flawless all day.Key Ingredients: Lilac Plant Stem Cells: Provide a brightened, lustrous finish Key Benefits: Complete coverageLightweight