Bariatric Air Fryer Cookbook 2021: Healthy, Extra Crispy Air Fryer Recipes on a Budget for a Successful Long-Term Weight Loss Maintenance Martha Moore

** 100% Taste and Crispiness - 75% Less Bad Fats ** Are you looking for Mouth-Watering yet Healthy Air Fryer recipes to Keep Weight Off without giving up your favorite foods? A common belief is that you need to avoid all the kind of tempting, fried foods you've always loved to keep losing weight and live healthier. But is it really what you need to do? ** Wouldn't you like to discover a way to turn your fast-food favorites into healthy meals? ** If that's the case, the Air Fryer comes to the rescue! An air fryer is a mini convection oven, in essence. Its promise: to match the taste and texture of your favorite deep-fried foods minus all the fat and all those extra calories. While many fried dish recipes require up to 51 tablespoon of oil, foods fried in air fryers only need about 1 of it. ** This means that air fryers use 50 TIMES less oil than classic deep fryers, resulting in a much smaller caloric intake at the end of the day/week ** You are able to enjoy super crispy french fries or chicken nuggets without the guilt! Even vegetables, like air-fryed Brussels sprouts or Broccoli, can get the crispy, high-heat treatment with delicious results. In this Cookbook with 200+ recipes, you will find:· An introduction to Air Fryers with Tips & Tricks for first-time users· Energizing Breakfast Recipes to Kick start your day· Super Crispy Meat & Seafood meals to increase your protein intake· Healthy plant-based meals that make eating vegetables fun · Irresistible Dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth...And so much more! You don't have to sacrifice taste when trying to eat healthier and shed extra pounds! ** Take advantage of this deal and let your customers fall in LOVE with this book! **