Bariesun Lipstick SPF30 effectively protects lips from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays while restoring softness and comfort. Water-resistant. Provides high protection thanks to its anti UVA-UVB filtering complex. Design house: Uriage. Series: Bariesun Lipstick SPF 30. Gender: Ladies. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Lipstick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.14 oz. Barcode: 3661434001444. Bariesun Lipstick SPF 30 by Uriage for Women - 0.14 oz Lipstick.