VERSACE Barocco All Over One Piece Swimsuit in Black,Metallic Gold Self: 78% poly 22% elastaneLining 1: 75% nylon 25% elastaneLining 2: 100% poly. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Padded underwire cups. Adjustable shoulder straps. Barocco print. VSAC-WX74. 1000668 A235870. About the designer: Since 1978, Gianni Versaces iconic Italian label has been celebrated for its over-the-top glamour and sexiness. After Gianni's tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the creative reins, and while remaining consistent with Gianni's design aesthetic, Donatella has brought a bold femininity and subtle polish to the beloved design house.