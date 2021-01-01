VERSACE Barocco Skinny Legging in Yellow Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastanLining: 75% acetate 25% silk. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Hidden side zip closure. Gold-tone zip details at cuffs. Vinyl finish. Stretch fit. VSAC-WP32. A88625 1F00542. About the designer: Since 1978, Gianni Versaces iconic Italian label has been celebrated for its over-the-top glamour and sexiness. After Gianni's tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the creative reins, and while remaining consistent with Gianni's design aesthetic, Donatella has brought a bold femininity and subtle polish to the beloved design house.