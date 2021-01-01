Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. White dial with blue hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 37 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Baroncelli Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mido Baroncelli Automatic White Dial Mens Watch M3895.4.21.1.