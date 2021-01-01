Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone dauphine-style shape hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. ETA Caliber 2824-2 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: m0222071103100. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mido Baroncelli Automatic Ladies Watch M022.207.11.031.00.