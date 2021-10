With its sleek round bezel, highly polished stainless steel bracelet and a delicate ring of diamonds gracing the sunray dial, the Baroncelli gracefully evokes the subtle curves and contours of the Rennes Opera House. 28mm case; 8.5mm band width Adjustable bracelet. Links can be removed at your local Nordstrom. Find a store. Deployant clasp closure 11 diamonds (0.032ct.) Three-hand quartz