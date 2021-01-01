Merrell Barrado

Energetic, playful and sporty footwear makes a comeback with the Barrado slip-on from MerrellÂ®. Mesh upper with leather trim for an athletic appearance. Smooth mesh linings provide enhanced breathability to keep your feet dry. Compression molded EVA wedge features Merrell Air Cushion for all-day comfort. 4.5mm anatomical Cita-XY footbed with Q-Form technology is treated with AegisTechnology. Merrell Pacific rubber outsole has 360Â° siping for slick-surface grip. Slip lasted construction. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.