Our new Barrel bag has a structured, cylindrical silhouette and comes with a long strap you wear on your shoulder or as a crossbody. The zipper pull doubles as a wristlet and makes it perfect for travel or commuting. Style #: HF19EHYXC3 Genuine leather Silver hardware 8.25" W X 4.5" H X 4.5" D Adjustable 19-22" strap Zip closure Unlined Imported